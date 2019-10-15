Missouri appeals court overturns $110 million Johnson & Johnson talc verdict

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Missouri appeals court overturned a $110 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit by a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.

The ruling, which reverses a 2017 judgment in favor of the plaintiff, said that the Missouri court lacked the authority to judge the case.

Johnson and Johnson faces around 15,500 lawsuits related to body powders containing talc. It is also facing lawsuits tied to anti-psychotic drug Risperdal, pelvic meshes, and opiod drugs. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell; Editing by Sandra Maler)