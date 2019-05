May 30 (Reuters) - Chemicals group Johnson Matthey on Thursday reported a 48% jump in full-year earnings, bolstered by strength in its unit that makes catalytic converters and other pollution filters for both car and trucks.

The FTSE 100 company said operating profit for the year ended March 31 climbed to 531 million pounds from 359 million pounds it reported a year earlier. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)