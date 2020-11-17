UK's Johnson Service Group flags 35% job cuts in hospitality division

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British textile rental services provider Johnson Service Group said on Tuesday it expects about 35% job cuts in its hospitality division as coronavirus-related lockdowns continue to disrupt businesses.

The supplier of workwear and protective wear said its hotel, restaurant and catering (HORECA) division, which had 3,800 employees at end-2019, is expected to have a reduced workforce of 2,450 people by the end of this year.

“Some 1,600 of our employees are currently on furlough with the majority of the remaining workforce being flexi-furloughed and working reduced hours in line with the current reduced volumes,” the company said. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)