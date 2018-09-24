California judge declares mistrial in J&J talc cancer case

A California state court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the case of a woman who alleged that she developed cancer after using Johnson & Johnson talc-based products that she claims contain asbestos.

Superior Court Judge Margaret Oldendorf in Pasadena declared the mistrial in the lawsuit brought by California resident Carolyn Weirick after jurors told her they were deadlocked following five days of deliberations.

