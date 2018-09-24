FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

California judge declares mistrial in J&J talc cancer case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California state court judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the case of a woman who alleged that she developed cancer after using Johnson & Johnson talc-based products that she claims contain asbestos.

Superior Court Judge Margaret Oldendorf in Pasadena declared the mistrial in the lawsuit brought by California resident Carolyn Weirick after jurors told her they were deadlocked following five days of deliberations.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
