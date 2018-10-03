FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

California jury deadlocks over claims J&J's talc products cause cancer

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A California state court judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in a trial in which a man alleged that Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based baby powder contained asbestos and caused him to develop cancer.

The mistrial was declared by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Moloney after three days of deliberations. It marked the second hung jury in a row in cases over J&J’s talc-based products. There are thousands of lawsuits alleging the powders can cause cancer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QsY3ut

