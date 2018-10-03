California jury deadlocks over claims J&J's talc products cause cancer

A California state court judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in a trial in which a man alleged that Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based baby powder contained asbestos and caused him to develop cancer.

The mistrial was declared by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Moloney after three days of deliberations. It marked the second hung jury in a row in cases over J&J’s talc-based products. There are thousands of lawsuits alleging the powders can cause cancer.

