Regulatory News - Americas
March 14, 2019

California jury orders J&J to pay $29 mln in latest talc cancer trial

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - A California jury on Wednesday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $29 million to a woman who alleged that asbestos in the company’s talcum-powder-based products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, caused her mesothelioma, the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate which is facing thousands of similar lawsuits.

J&J denies allegations that its talc causes cancer, saying numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.

The New Jersey-based company is likely to appeal the verdict, which was made in California Superior Court in Oakland. (Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Bill Rigby)

