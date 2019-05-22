J&J hit with $25 million N.Y. talc verdict, wins in South Carolina

A New York state jury on Tuesday awarded $25 million to a woman who alleged that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-powder-based products caused her to develop cancer, while jurors in a similar case in South Carolina cleared the company of liability.

The two verdicts come as J&J fights some 14,200 talc-related lawsuits nationwide claiming its talc products, including Johnson’s Baby Powder, can cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a form of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.

