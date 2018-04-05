J&J, Imerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

April 5 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and Imerys SA must pay at least $37 million in a lawsuit claiming a man developed cancer due to his exposure to asbestos in talc-based products including Johnson’s Baby Powder, a New Jersey state court jury said on Thursday.

The verdict by jurors in New Brunswick, New Jersey, came in the second trial nationally to center on claims that J&J’s talc products contained asbestos as the company separately fights thousands of cases claiming they can also cause ovarian cancer. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Tom Brown)