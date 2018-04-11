FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

J&J, Imerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and an Imerys SA unit must pay an additional $80 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit claiming a man developed cancer due to his exposure to asbestos in talc-based products, a New Jersey state court jury said on Wednesday.

The decision brings the total award to $117 million, including the jury’s verdict on Thursday which ordered the two companies to pay $37 million in compensatory damages.

The verdict by jurors in New Brunswick, New Jersey, came in the second trial nationally to focus on claims that J&J’s talc products contained asbestos as the company separately fights thousands of cases claiming they can also cause ovarian cancer. (Reporting by Tina Bellon)

