J&J wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks
October 17, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 5 days ago

J&J wins reversal of $72 million verdict over talc cancer risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday won the reversal of a $72 million verdict in favor of the family of a woman whose death from ovarian cancer they claimed stemmed from her use of the company’s talc-based products like Johnson’s Baby Powder.

The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District said that given a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited where injury lawsuits could be filed, the case over Alabama resident Jacqueline Fox’s death should not have been tried in St. Louis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

