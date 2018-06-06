Fortive offers $2.7 bln for J&J unit's sterilization business

June 6 (Reuters) - Fortive Corp said on Wednesday it made a binding offer to Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc to buy its medical sterilization and disinfection products business for about $2.7 billion in cash.

The industrial company plans to finance the acquisition by issuing debt or equity and with available cash and said it expects the acquisition to add to adjusted earnings in the first full year after the transaction. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)