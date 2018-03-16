FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 16, 2018 / 12:04 PM / 2 days ago

RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers)

March 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that private investment firm Platinum Equity had offered to buy its LifeScan Inc diabetes care business for about $2.1 billion.

LifeScan makes blood glucose monitoring products and generated net revenue of about $1.5 billion in 2017, Johnson & Johnson said.

The company said the acceptance period for the offer would end on June 15, unless extended, and during that time, consultations with relevant works councils were planned.

J&J had said in January last year it was evaluating options for its diabetes care companies, specifically LifeScan, Animas Corp, and Calibra Medical Inc. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.