Johnson & Johnson files for European approval of Ebola vaccine

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had filed for European approval for its experimental vaccine regimen to protect against a strain of Ebola virus that most commonly causes outbreaks of the deadly disease.

The company said it submitted two marketing authorization applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its two-dose vaccine targeting the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus. (reut.rs/2Nn9y89)

The company’s vaccine regimen requires two injections eight weeks apart.

Last month, Merck & Co Inc’s Ebola vaccine was recommended for approval by the EMA, in a move hailed by the World Health Organization as a “triumph for public health” that could save many lives. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)