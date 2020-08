Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday removed boxed warning about amputation risk for Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes drug Invokana.

The agency's harshest warning was part of the label as the FDA saw the risk of amputations was very serious. ( bit.ly/3jeJnh6) (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)