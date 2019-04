April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson’s treatment for patients with a form of bladder cancer.

The green signal to the drug, Balversa, makes it the first approved treatment for bladder cancer that targets a genetic alteration known as FGFR3 or FGFR2, the FDA said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)