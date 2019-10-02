Company News
October 2, 2019 / 12:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it settled with two Ohio counties, ahead of an opioid trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

The company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summi, it said in a statement, adding that the settlement removes it from the federal trial.

J&J will also reimburse $5 million of the counties’ legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial, it added. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
