Oct 15 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 22.9% rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by demand for its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

Net earnings rose to $4.83 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the quarter, from $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)