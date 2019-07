July 16 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 41.8% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by its pharmaceuticals business.

The diversified healthcare company, the first major U.S. drugmaker to report second-quarter results, said net earnings rose to $5.61 billion, or $2.08 per share, from $3.95 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.3% to $20.56 billion.