Jan 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3% rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

Quarterly sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)