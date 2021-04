April 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported $100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday.

The company has previously said the vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the pandemic. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)