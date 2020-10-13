Johnson & Johnson sales rise nearly 2% on cancer drug demand

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 1.7% rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday due to higher demand for its cancer drugs, a day after the company said it had paused its COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The healthcare conglomerate late Monday said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

Quarterly sales rose to $21.08 billion from $20.73 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)