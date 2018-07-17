Johnson & Johnson's quarterly profit rises 3.3 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported a 3.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as higher sales of cancer drugs Zytiga and Darzalex helped offset pressure on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis treatment Remicade.

The healthcare conglomerate’s net earnings rose to $3.95 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter, from $3.83 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $20.83 billion from $18.84 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)