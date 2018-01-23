J&J mesothelioma talc trial postponed as N.J. judge reverses expert ruling

A New Jersey state court judge on Monday delayed the start of a trial by a man who said he developed mesothelioma from being exposed to Johnson & Johnson’s talc products after reversing a previous ruling that had barred a defense expert from testifying.

Judge Ana Viscomi of Middlesex County Superior Court on Monday adjourned the trial’s start to Jan. 29 after she decided to allow the testimony of a doctor who has said the plaintiff’s illness could have originated from a source other than talc.

