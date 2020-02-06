Company News
J&J ordered to pay $750 mln in NJ talc case -lawyer

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a jury in a New Jersey court to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company’s Baby Powder caused their cancer, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

J&J said the judge was planning on reducing the damages to $185 million.

During an earlier phase of the trial, the jury held J&J liable for the plaintiffs’ cancers and awarded them $37.2 million in compensation. (Reporting by Lisa Girion Writing by Michael Erman in New York Editing by Leslie Adler Editing by Leslie Adler)

