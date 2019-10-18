J&J to recall single lot of baby powder as FDA finds traces of asbestos

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that it would recall a single lot of its baby powder in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

The recall is limited to one lot of bottles produced and shipped in the United States in 2018, the company said.

The company said it has started an investigation and is working with health regulators. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)