July 11, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Multi-plaintiff St. Louis talc case against J&J goes to jury

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Missouri state court jurors on Wednesday heard closing arguments in the case of 22 women who allege their use of Johnson & Johnson’s talc products caused them to develop ovarian cancer in the largest trial the company has faced over such allegations to date.

“Don’t let them get away with away with this behavior,” Texas-based plaintiffs’ lawyer Mark Lanier said, urging jurors to impose “punishing damages” on J&J.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L5T5EY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
