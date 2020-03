March 2 (Reuters) - Trillium Asset Management LLC has called for the separation of Johnson & Johnson's chairman and chief executive officer roles, currently held by Alex Gorsky, according to a regulatory filing here by the healthcare conglomorate on Monday.

The asset management firm is seeking a vote on the shareholder proposal at J&J’s annual meeting on April 23. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)