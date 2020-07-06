Company News
Johnson & Johnson cuts price of TB drug bedaquiline in poorer countries

July 6 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it was slashing the price of its version of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline to $340 from its original price of $400, for a six-month treatment, in low- and middle-income countries, to scale up its use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

J&J’s bedaquiline, marketed under the brand name Sirturo, will be available at the reduced price to more than 135 eligible countries, through United Nations-hosted Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility (GDF), created in 2001 to negotiate lower prices for treatments.

