Nov 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined a request by Johnson & Johnson for an temporary restraining order blocking sales of generic versions of its cancer drug Zytiga from hitting the U.S. market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not block Mylan NV and other companies from selling copycat versions of Zytiga while J&J seeks emergency relief at the U.S. Supreme Court. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Bill Berkrot)