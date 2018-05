May 1 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, which publishes The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, said Ashley Highfield resigned as its chief executive and that it promoted CFO David King as its new CEO.

King will assume the role at its annual general meeting on June 5, the company said, adding that a new CFO will be appointed in due course. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)