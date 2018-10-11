FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Struggling publisher Johnston Press puts itself up for sale

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Johnston Press, the publisher of The Scotsman, The Yorkshire Post and “i”, put itself up for sale on Thursday after it reviewed its finiancial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year.

The company said in August it was trying to grapple with tough market conditions affecting the performance of its newspapers and websites, pension obligations and the weight of its debt.

It has 220 million pounds ($290.7 million) of borrowing due for repayment in June.

$1 = 0.7568 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
