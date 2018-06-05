FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Johnston Press says trading "extremely challenging"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc said an “extremely challenging” trading environment in the first five months of the year had resulted in a 9 percent revenue decline, and it expects to see continued pressure in the second half.

“The trading environment remains extremely challenging, exacerbated in recent months by uncertainty around future paper costs and the impact of GDPR on digital advertising revenues,” the publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post said.

However, the company left its expectations for the full year 2018 unchanged.

Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Kate Holton

