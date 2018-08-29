FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Facebook, Google platform changes hit Johnston Press sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to remove reference to EU data privacy law. The company had previously said the law had hurt digital ad sales but made no direct reference to it on Wednesday)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Johnston Press’s revenue fell 10 percent in the first half of 2018 as changes to Google’s online search algorithm and Facebook’s news feed hurt online advertising sales.

The publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post said overall revenue slid to 93 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 103.3 million pounds a year ago.

Still, the company reported a pre-tax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared with a loss of 10.2 million pounds a year earlier, benefiting from strong sales at “i”, the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent it bought two years ago. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

