FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

EU data privacy law hits online ad sales at Johnston Press

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Johnston Press’s half-year revenue fell 10 percent after major European changes to data privacy rules hit online advertising sales.

The publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post said overall revenue slid to 93 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 103.3 million pounds a year ago.

Still, the company reported a pre-tax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared with a loss of 10.2 million pounds a year earlier, benefiting from strong sales at “i”, the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent it bought two years ago. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.