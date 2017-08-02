FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnston Press HY profit falls as tough trading persists for newspapers
August 2, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

Johnston Press HY profit falls as tough trading persists for newspapers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc reported a 30.9 percent fall in half-year adjusted pretax profit and said trading conditions for regional newspapers in the UK continue to be difficult.

However, the company said the monetisation of its digital audience continued to gain momentum, partly offsetting the decrease in print advertising revenues.

The 250-year-old company’s adjusted pretax profit fell to 6.7 million pounds ($8.9 million) in the 26 weeks ended July 1 from 9.7 million pounds, a year earlier.

The publisher of the Yorkshire Post, The Scotsman, and several regional newspapers said total revenue fell 3.1 percent to 102.9 million pounds.

Revenues, excluding classifieds, grew 4.6 percent to 85.6 million pounds on stronger digital revenues and sales of i newspaper, which was bought by Johnston last year. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

