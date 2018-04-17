Johnston Press sees signs of improvement in print ad market

April 17 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc, which publishes the Scotsman, said on Tuesday it was seeing early signs of improvement in the print advertising market.

Johnston Press, which has over 200 titles, said advertisers were increasing spending in regional print in the wake of the fake news and social media trust concerns.

The newspaper industry has struggled in recent years as advertisers have migrated to online platforms, forcing several print publishers including Trinity Mirror and Daily Mail and General Trust to cut costs.

The newspaper publisher also cited “a somewhat stronger overall” advertising market and the company’s ability to precisely target audiences using big data as drivers for positive ad spending. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)