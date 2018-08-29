UPDATE 1-Facebook, Google platform changes hit Johnston Press sales

(Adds details)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Johnston Press’s revenue fell 10 percent in the first half of 2018 as changes to Google’s online search algorithm and Facebook’s news feed hurt online advertising sales.

The company, which is in talks with creditors to renegotiate its debt, was helped by higher sales at “i”, the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent it bought two years ago.

But changes by Google and Facebook to their platforms lowered digital advertising revenue by 7.4 percent.

The publisher of more than 200 UK regional newspapers including the Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post has been facing pressure from new European Union data privacy regulations that came into force in May.

It said in June the changes had made trading “extremely challenging” and that the group would need to slash costs further.

The publisher said overall revenue slid to 93 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 103.3 million pounds a year ago.

Still, the company reported a pre-tax profit of 6.2 million pounds compared with a loss of 10.2 million pounds a year earlier, led largely by stronger performance at “i”. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)