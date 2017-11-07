FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor Custos demands general meeting of Johnston Press shareholders
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2017 / 7:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Activist investor Custos demands general meeting of Johnston Press shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Johnston Press Plc said it received a letter from activist investor Custos Group AS demanding a general meeting of the company’s shareholders.

Custos Group has called for resolutions to remove interim chairman Camilla Rhodes and Michael Butterworth as directors and has proposed that Alexander Salmond and Steve Auckland be appointed as non-executive directors, Johnston Press said.

Custos, run by fund manager Christen Ager-Hanssen, had lined up four directors to be nominated to the Johnston Press board in October before discovering a clause in a bondholder deal that hindered its attempt to oust Johnston Press’ top management.

The requisition from Custos also sought to remove any person appointed as a director of the company since Nov. 6.

Johnston Press said it is consulting with its advisers and will update its shareholders with regard to the timing of the general meeting in due course. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.