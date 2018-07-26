FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Johnston Press says exploring options for debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press said on Thursday it was exploring options to restructure or refinance its debt, in a statement issued after its shares more than doubled in morning trade.

However, Johnston Press, which owns more than 200 local and regional newspapers including The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, said that it had not received any proposal from any party for a refinancing or restructuring of its debt.

Its shares pared some of the morning gains to trade up 55 percent at 5.5 pence at 0106 GMT.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton

