Westlaw News
March 12, 2020 / 2:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Welder on elevated drilling rig was not a seaman, 5th Circuit holds

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A contractor who was injured while working on an elevated oil-drilling rig 20 miles off the Louisiana coast cannot sue his employer under the Jones Act, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that welder Gilbert Sanchez was not a seaman as defined by the law because his work on the “jacked up” rig – a platform with its hull out of the water - did not expose him to “the perils of a maritime work environment.”

