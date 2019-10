Debevoise & Plimpton swiped a senior retail bankruptcy lawyer from Jones Day to co-lead its restructuring practice group, the law firm said Tuesday.

Sidney Levinson joined Debevoise’s New York office Tuesday as a partner and co-chair in the firm’s restructuring practice group. He had been the co-head of Jones Day’s New York restructuring practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mOfr3W