D.C. Circuit puts hold on judge’s order to turn over Jones Day memos to SEC

A federal appeals court on Monday paused a judge’s order that would force specialty chemical maker RPM International to give the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission unredacted copies of 19 deposition summaries that the Jones Day law firm prepared for the company’s internal use in 2014.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted an administrative stay of the order and gave the SEC until March 26 to respond to RPM’s mandamus petition and emergency motion for a stay, which was filed Friday by RPM’s litigation counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell and Calfee Halter & Griswold.

