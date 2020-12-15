Ex-associates drop class claims from bias case over Jones Day's 'fraternity' culture

A group of former Jones Day lawyers has signaled a retreat in their gender discrimination lawsuit against the firm which called it a “fraternity” that gives women associates fewer opportunities for mentorship and promotion and pays them unfairly.

Gutting what had been $200 million proposed class action, lawyers for the plaintiffs are dropping their class and collective claims against Jones Day, including allegations of systemic pay discrimination, according to a joint status report filed Monday night in U.S. district court in Washington, D.C.

