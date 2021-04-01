Judge nixes federal equal pay claim against Jones Day

The gender bias case against Jones Day that started as a $200 million proposed class action has been narrowed again, with a federal judge tossing out a claim under the federal Equal Pay Act by the lawsuit’s sole remaining plaintiff.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss granted summary judgment to Jones Day on the claim by former Jones Day associate Katrina Henderson, determining she was not engaged in work during the summer of 2016, when she was searching for another job. As a result, she cannot claim that she was paid less than her male counterparts, he found.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fA7kRe