Judge OKs retaliation claims in Jones Day sex bias case over press release

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. is allowing a pair of married former Jones Day associates suing the firm for sex discrimination to add retaliation claims to their lawsuit for allegedly “false and malicious” statements the firm made about them in an August 2019 press release.

In a seven-page ruling issued Thursday night, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss gave plaintiffs Julia Sheketoff and Mark Savignac, who are suing the firm over its allegedly discriminatory parental leave policies, the go-ahead to file a supplemental complaint, saying it did not “inject any fundamentally new or unrelated issues into the case.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pkoIuC