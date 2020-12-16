Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Jones Day promotes 50 to partner, ushering in biggest class since 2016

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Jones Day is promoting 50 lawyers to partner on Jan. 1, the largest new partnership class the 2,500-lawyer firm has had in the last five years.

About half of Jones Day’s new class - 24 out of 50 - are women. The announcement on Wednesday comes two days after a group of former Jones Day associates said they were dropping proposed class action claims from a gender discrimination lawsuit against the firm, which included allegations that male associates were favored for promotions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r72EWG

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up