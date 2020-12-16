Jones Day promotes 50 to partner, ushering in biggest class since 2016

Jones Day is promoting 50 lawyers to partner on Jan. 1, the largest new partnership class the 2,500-lawyer firm has had in the last five years.

About half of Jones Day’s new class - 24 out of 50 - are women. The announcement on Wednesday comes two days after a group of former Jones Day associates said they were dropping proposed class action claims from a gender discrimination lawsuit against the firm, which included allegations that male associates were favored for promotions.

