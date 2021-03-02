Jones Day taps DOJ lawyer who ran criminal division in Trump's final months

Jones Day has brought on another high-ranking Trump Justice Department official, the firm said Tuesday, tapping the temporary head of the department’s criminal division during former President Donald Trump’s final months in office.

Brian Rabbitt took over as acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s criminal division in July, after Brian Benczkowski resigned to return to Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bSj0eR