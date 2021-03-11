Ex-associates drop nearly all remaining claims in Jones Day gender bias case

A group of former Jones Day associates on Thursday dropped nearly all of their remaining allegations against the firm, further winnowing a lawsuit that started as a $200 million proposed class action two years ago.

In a pair of filings in Washington, D.C., federal court, plaintiffs Nilab Rahyar Tolton, Andrea Mazingo, Meredith Williams, Jaclyn Stahl and Saira Draper moved to dismiss all of their claims against Jones Day with prejudice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30wHAfY