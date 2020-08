After grilling both sides, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., said Tuesday that he plans to rule “in due course” on Jones Day’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging its parental leave polices are discriminatory.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss’s remarks came at the end of a nearly two-hour telephonic hearing between lawyers from one of the largest law firms in the world and a married couple who used to work there as associates.

