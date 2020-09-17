Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gender bias plaintiff suing Jones Day says male associate earned $350K without billing hours

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

One of the plaintiffs waging a $200 million gender discrimination lawsuit against Jones Day alleges that a male associate at the firm made $350,000 in 2016 despite billing no hours.

It’s one of several apparently fresh allegations in an unredacted brief in the case, in which a group of female former Jones Day associates accuses the firm of favoring male associates on pay and promotions.

